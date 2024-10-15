Prince William revealed his and Catherine’s crucial parenting motto during a community football visit.

The Prince of Wales showed off his American football skills as he attended an event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK in London on Tuesday (15 October).

While at the event, William was handed an American football to take home for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William said: “That’s very kind. Never go home empty-handed, that’s a crucial motto of being a parent.

“They will love that.

“We’re going to do some practice together, let’s see how many windows I can smash.”