Prince William rides in army vehicle on Nato’s front line

The Prince of Wales rode in a Warrior tracked vehicle in Estonia after telling British troops he hoped his visit would “keep everyone on their toes”.

William, wearing a camouflage military uniform, googles and a helmet, travelled in the commander’s turret of the army vehicle as it sped across muddy terrain in Estonia less than 100 miles from the border with Russia.

He made a two-day trip to Estonia to strengthen UK ties with its Nato ally and support British forces stationed in the country as part of Britain’s Nato contribution.

When William arrived he was shown a selection of military vehicles used by British troops including the Warrior, an infantry fighting vehicle, the Challenger 2 main battle tank, and the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).