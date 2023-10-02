Protesters march through Manchester as Conservative Party annual conference begins

Protesters marched through the streets of Manchester to rally against the Tories as the annual Conservative Party conference got underway.

Thousands of protestors made their way through the northern city, armed with “Tories Out” placards. They could be heard chanting “get the Tories out” and “prices are rising, so are we”, while others banged on drums to make their presence known.

The conference continues today, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected to discuss a benefits crackdown after a difficult first day in which he came under pressure from senior Conservatives over tax cuts and HS2.