Crying puppies rescued from burning building by police in Arizona

Police officers in Glendale, Arizona, rescued a litter of puppies that were trapped in a house fire on Monday (4 April).

In video of the rescue, the puppies' cries can be heard as officers from the Glendale Police Department enter the house's garage to retrieve them.

Seven puppies, their mother and two other dogs were rescued. The mother and her puppies were taken to a vet to recover, however one puppy sadly died.

