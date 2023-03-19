Putin seen in Mariupol for first visit to occupied territory since Russian invasion

Vladimir Putin has visited Mariupol in his first trip to the Ukrainian city since Russian forces began their occupation.

The city was subject to a brutal attack one year ago.

Ukrainian officials estimated that 300 people died in an airstrike on 16 March 2022 as they sheltered in a theatre.

An Associated Press investigation estimated that the total was closer to 600.

Footage shows the Russian president walking around the city’s philharmonic, where reports indicated that cages were put up to contain Ukrainian prisoners of war last year.

It is not clear when the footage was taken.

