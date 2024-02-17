Putin makes no reference to Navalny death in latest Kremlin video

Vladimir Putin appeared to brush aside the death of Alexei Navalny in his latest address, making no reference to the incident which has sparked a wave of protests.

Instead, the president praised Gazprom and the Russian natural gas industry.

Blame has been pointed at Putin by world leaders for the opposition activist’s death, with Navalny being sent to prison after surviving a nerve agent poisoning, which he blamed on the Kremlin.

The UK has already said it will take action against Russia for the death.