Queen issues plea as she meets Poppy Factory staff at charity's 100th anniversary

The Queen issued a plea as she met with Poppy Factory staff at the charity’s 100th anniversary.

Camilla praised the Poppy Factory for its work producing royal wreaths for Remembrance Sunday and supporting the nation’s military veterans during her visit yesterday (15 February).

Camilla welcomed staff and beneficiaries of the organisation’s efforts to Clarence House for a reception marking 100 years since the charity moved to its Richmond upon Thames home in London.

Camilla said: “It’s so important nowadays to look after these veterans because sometimes they don’t get as much attention as they need, so if it wasn’t for you and the other wonderful charities that are supporting them, I don’t know what they’d do.”