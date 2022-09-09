Prince William expected to be given Prince of Wales title following death of Queen

Prince William is expected to be given the title of Prince of Wales by his father, who has become King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The title of Prince of Wales is not, however, automatically passed down, and the King will have to make the decision whether or not he will bestow the title upon his son.

Charles III was given the title at the age of 10.

Upon the peaceful death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William is now the heir to the throne after Charles III’s accession.

