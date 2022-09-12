Members of the public paid their respects as Queen Elizabeth was lying in state at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The coffin was moved through Edinburgh on Monday (12 September) with a procession of royal family members following it up the Royal Mile.

King Charles III and others are due to post a vigil around the coffin later, but ahead of that, mourners have already started filing past.

The Queen will lie in state in St Giles’ until Tuesday afternoon.

