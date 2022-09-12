Details have been published on how the public can attend Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, with people warned to expect long queues and be prepared to stand for many hours through the night.

Those wishing to pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin in London’s Westminster Hall will be able to file solemnly past 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday, 14 September until 6.30am on the day of the funeral - Monday 19 September.

Guidelines on how people should behave and what they should wear have also been published.

