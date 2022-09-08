Mourning Britons came together to sing the national anthem outside Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Crowds gathered at the gates of the famous building in London to honour the monarch, who passed away on Thursday afternoon (8 September).

The Palace announced the news in a short statement.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

