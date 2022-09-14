Queen Elizabeth: Procession through London as monarch’s coffin brought to Westminster

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has been ceremonially brought to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace in a procession through London as well-wishers lined the streets of the city.

Prince William and Price Harry walked alongside their father, King Charles III, as they walked to the Palace of Westminster, where Her late Majesty will now lie in state for four days.

Members of the public had already flocked to London to join a possibly 35-hour queue to pay their respects to the Queen.

Britain will lay to rest its longest-serving and longest-living monarch next Monday.

