Easel attached to gates of Holyroodhouse to announce Queen Elizabeth II’s death

An easel was attached to the gates of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarch’s official Scottish residence, to announce the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty died peacefully on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral, Buckingham Palace announced.

Footage shows two officials at Holyroodhouse attaching an easel to the building’s gates.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, paid tribute to the Queen on Thursday, saying that Scotland “loved, respected, and admired” the monarch.

