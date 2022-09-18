Camilla, the Queen Consort, is to pay a televised tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday.

In prerecorded words, she will recall the late monarch’s “wonderful blue eyes” and say: “I will always remember her smile.”

Camilla will also praise the Queen for carving out her own role for many years while being in the “difficult position” of being a “solitary woman” in a male-dominated world.

The tribute will be broadcast shortly before the national minute’s silence at 8pm.

