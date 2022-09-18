Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:26
Joe Biden and wife Jill pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at lying-in-state
Joe Biden visited the Queen’s lying-in-state on Sunday to pay his respects to the late monarch.
The US president was joined by his wife, Jill Biden, in Westminster Hall on Sunday (17 September).
Members of the public continued to queue to visit the Queen’s coffin throughout the final full day of her lying-in-state.
Many other world leaders, including New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, also made the trip to London to pay their respects ahead of the monarch’s funeral, which will take place on Monday.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:32
Prince Andrew pays tribute to ‘mummy’ Queen Elizabeth II for ‘love, compassion and care’
00:30
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ‘most important event world will ever see’, Lindsay Hoyle says
03:15
Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilees throughout her 70-year reign
00:59
Ted Cruz admits trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Fox interview
01:26
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: What will happen on the day?
02:20
Who will be attending the Queen's funeral?
03:15
Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilees throughout her 70-year reign
03:12
A history of royal funerals and burials - from the Queen Mother to Princess Diana
02:29
Little-known facts about Queen Elizabeth II
01:07
From Prince William to Viscount Severn: Who are Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren?
02:14
King Charles III and his siblings hold vigil as public pay respects to the Queen
01:25
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Full list of bank holiday closures from supermarkets to pubs
00:37
Johnny Depp's lawyers insist Amber Heard case is 'not MeToo' or 'like Cosby and Weinstein'
00:58
White House press secretary attacks Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for treating migrants ‘like cattle’
00:59
Melania reportedly voiced concerns Donald Trump was ‘blowing’ Covid-19 response
00:54
Environmental lawyer calls out Louisiana lawmaker for backing oil industry
00:50
Chick-fil-A employee rescues mother and baby from carjacker
00:51
White House condemns migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘Just plain wrong’
01:24
Pelosi says Republicans think life begins ‘at candlelight dinner the night before’
00:21
Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys branded ‘unprofessional’ by judge after surprisingly resting case
01:32
Prince Andrew pays tribute to ‘mummy’ Queen Elizabeth II for ‘love, compassion and care’
00:30
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ‘most important event world will ever see’, Lindsay Hoyle says
00:50
Prince Edward explains why he is ‘trying to avoid’ shaking hands with well-wishers
01:07
From Prince William to Viscount Severn: Who are Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren?
00:46
Camilla pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: ‘I will always remember her smile’
02:29
Little-known facts about Queen Elizabeth II
01:43
Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren hold vigil over coffin in Westminster Hall
00:35
Moment roller-skater detained after almost crashing into King Charles’s car
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
00:18
Celtic fans chant ‘if you hate the royal family clap your hands’ during minute’s applause
01:55
Premier League: Antonio Conte happy for Son Heung-min following forward’s hat-trick
01:52
Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
02:04
France boss unsure if Paul Pogba will make World Cup squad
00:47
Severity of fatal flooding in Italy’s Marche region revealed in aerial footage
01:29
‘Nature never forgives’: Ban Ki-moon echoes Pope Francis in urgent climate appeal
00:29
Lightning strikes across Birmingham amid thunderstorm
00:26
Californian fields ravaged by raging wildfire near interstate
00:59
Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says
01:18
Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola
01:01
Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton
00:47
Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory
01:21
Man United v Southampton: Everything you need to know ahead of the match
01:22
Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton
01:47
'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United
02:16
Premier League: Man United's Erik ten Hag 'really happy' with victory over Liverpool
00:28
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield pay respects to Queen amid claims they ‘jumped queue’
00:37
Johnny Depp's lawyers insist Amber Heard case is 'not MeToo' or 'like Cosby and Weinstein'
01:31
Jimmy Kimmel apologises to Quinta Brunson for Emmys stunt
00:43
Richard Osman reveals Queen Elizabeth played Pointless and was ‘very competitive’
00:34
Banksy original artworks set to be displayed in new exhibition in Salford’s MediaCity
01:03
Ferne McCann in tears as partner Lorri Haines proposes on First Time Mum
00:49
Alex Jones claims his book has sold more copies than 'any Harry Potter'
00:31
Rita Ora covers Kate Bush’s iconic song ‘Running Up That Hill’
11:25
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Binge or Bin
03:10
Matt Smith is ‘gleefully violent’ in House of the Dragon
02:29
House of the Dragon should be ‘judged on its own merit’
10:18
House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
01:16
Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David explains the cycle of online dating
01:13
How softbois show signs of emotional abuse on dating apps
35:48
Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David examines the different types of softbois on dating apps
00:50
Love Island’s Amber Gill says coming out shouldn’t be a ‘big deal’
00:38
Amber Gill says she faced ‘insane pressure’ after leaving Love Island
23:54
Love Island’s Amber Gill discusses finding holiday romance, coming out, and life after the villa
49:30
Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi
00:57
Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting
01:32
‘French Spider-man’ climbs Paris skyscraper to mark 60th birthday
01:39
Kim Kardashian reveals ‘one-of-a-kind’ item North West will inherit from Kris Jenner’s will
01:41
Chrissy Teigen reveals she lost son to abortion, not miscarriage, in 2020
00:42
Swiss firm Oppidum unveils luxury bunkers for the 'most powerful individuals'
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21