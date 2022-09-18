Joe Biden and wife Jill pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at lying-in-state

Joe Biden visited the Queen’s lying-in-state on Sunday to pay his respects to the late monarch.

The US president was joined by his wife, Jill Biden, in Westminster Hall on Sunday (17 September).

Members of the public continued to queue to visit the Queen’s coffin throughout the final full day of her lying-in-state.

Many other world leaders, including New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, also made the trip to London to pay their respects ahead of the monarch’s funeral, which will take place on Monday.

