An Australian news channel misidentified Liz Truss as a “minor royal” during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The prime minister was in attendance for the state service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September), but her arrival left Channel 9 presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw scratching their heads as they struggled to identify her.

“Who’s this?” Grimshaw asked, with Overton replying: “Hard to identify. Maybe minor royals? Members of the - I can’t identify them at this point.”

“They could well be royal dignitaries, it’s hard to see,” Grimshaw added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.