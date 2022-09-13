The Household Division of the British Army has started rehearsing the moving of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin ahead of her funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Footage shows the Household Division practising the ceremonial transportation of Her late Majesty from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, which will take place on Wednesday, 14 September.

Queen Elizabeth will then lie in state in the Houses of Parliament until her funeral on Monday.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service following the coffin’s arrival.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.