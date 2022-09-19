Royal family leave Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II’s committal

The Royal Family has left Windsor Castle following the committal of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Footage shows King Charles III and the Queen Consort, along with Princes William and Harry and their wives, leaving St George’s Chapel on Monday, 19 September.

Her late Majesty was lowered into the Royal Vault following the service, where her family said goodbye to their matriarch in a comparatively intimate moment after an earlier state funeral.

Members of the family departed from the chapel in stages following the King, with some stopping to speak with the dean and archbishop.

