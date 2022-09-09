Joe Biden ‘mourns’ for Britain following death of Queen Elizabeth II

US president Joe Biden has told the British public that he “mourns” for them after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It was announced on Thursday, 8 September, that the queen had died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, aged 96.

Footage shows Joe Biden, and first lady Jill Biden, paying their respects on Thursday at the British embassy in Washington, DC.

In a joint statement, they said that Elizabeth II was more than a monarch as she “defined an era,” adding she was the “source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons.”

