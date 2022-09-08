Baroness Young close to tears as she pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Baroness Barbara Young of Old Scone came close to tears as she paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her involvement in a Woodland Trust tree planting initiative.

Speaking before the announcement of the queen’s passing, the Woodland Trust chair told the House of Lords that in “this tense time for the country” she wanted to commend the “gracious” support offered by the monarch.

During the debate on biodiversity on Thursday (8 September), Baroness Young’s voice cracked with emotion as she spoke of Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace later announced that the queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle.

