Mourners queue through the night to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth

Mourners determined to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II before she is laid to rest have queued through the night, in a line that stretches for miles across London.

Some members of the public reported a wait time of nine hours, but many of them said it was worth it to witness the “breath-taking” serenity in Westminster Hall.

Firefighters handed out bottles of water to those standing in the lengthy queue, which extended all the way to Southwark Park.

Britain will say goodbye to its longest-serving monarch in a funeral service on Monday, 19 September.

Sign up to our newsletters.