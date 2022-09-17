King Charles and Prince William visited the Metropolitan Police Service’s Lambeth HQ on Saturday, to thank emergency service staff ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The pair have praised staff for their work during the national mourning period, ahead of what is expected to be one of the biggest police operations the UK has seen for the state funeral on Monday.

Charles met Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and was briefed on the operations around London in the coming days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.