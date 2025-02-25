Watch: MSNBC host Rachel Maddow slams own network for axing Joy Reid

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow criticized her own network for axing Joy Reid and canceling shows anchored by non-white women.

New network president Rebecca Kutler made the official announcement on Monday, 24 February, which saw Reid lose not only her weeknight show but also leave the network altogether.

The liberal cable news channel also dropped programs hosted by Katie Phang and Alex Wagner, while rearranging much of the network’s lineup.

“It is also unnerving to see that on a network where we’ve got two – count them – two nonwhite hosts in primetime, both of our nonwhite hosts in primetime are losing their shows, as is Katie Phang on the weekend,” she said. “And that feels worse than bad, no matter who replaces them. That feels indefensible. And I do not defend it,” Maddow said on her show.