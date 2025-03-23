Moment Rachel Reeves reveals how many civil service jobs will be cut

Rachel Reeves has pledged to cut the running costs of government by 15% and to reduce civil service jobs by 10,000 by the end of this parliament.

"I am confident that we can reduce civil service numbers by 10,000,” the Chancellor said in an interview with Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday, 23 March.

Ahead of Wednesday’s spring statement, Reeves appeared to defend the decisions she has made on the economy since last summer’s general election.

Reeves said she remains confident that living standards will increase during the course of this parliament. The next UK election is scheduled to be no later than August 2029.