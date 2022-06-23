Rail strike: Train stations quiet during second day of industrial action

Stations across the UK fell quiet for a second time this week as rail strikes continued.

Concourses were deserted on Thursday (23 June) due to industrial action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.

Around 40,000 union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators staged the second of three walkouts.

Trains were running at around a fifth of their usual capacity.

Fresh disruption may come throughout the summer, as more railway workers are to vote on strikes.

