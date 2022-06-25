Rail chaos continues as workers stage third 24-hour strike in a week

Train services were crippled again on Saturday (25 June) due to another 24-hour strike by thousands of workers in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Despite causing travel chaos throughout the week, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch says further industrial action has not yet been ruled out.

“At the minute, what they want to give us in return for what they want from us is not enough,” Mr Lynch said.

“Strike action is not ruled out and it will have to take place if we cannot get a deal.”

