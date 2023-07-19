A railway manager who has gone without a haircut since before the first coronavirus lockdown had his locks cut off so he could donate them to make wigs for children with cancer.

Stuart Hughes, a senior programme manager for Network Rail in Birmingham, took his seat in the salon for the first time in over 41 months on 14 July.

The makeover saw his hair gathered into ten ponytails before being lopped off.

These are being donated to The Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair.