Often, in conservative circles, even the concept of veganism is vilified.

It's masculine, traditional, natural for human beings to consume meat — or so the right-wing argument goes.

However, since Donald Trump's viral mispronunciation of the word ‘vegan’ itself onstage at a May rally in Wisconsin and the pledge that he "had to try some", it seems some Republicans have opened their eyes to the possibility of animal-free food.

Could vegan barbecue become an unlikely bipartisan treat?

Owners of Milwaukee's Gray Jett cafe certainly seem to think so, and landed a prime location for their pop-up stand at the 2024 RNC.