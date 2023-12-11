Rishi Sunak says he saw Boris Johnson ‘more than his own wife’ during Covid pandemic

Rishi Sunak said he saw Boris Johnson more than his own wife during the pandemic, when he was grilled at the UK’s Covid Inquiry on Monday (11 December).

Asked whether he had opportunities to make his views on Covid restrictions plain to the then-prime minister, former chancellor Mr Sunak told the official inquiry: “As a general rule, I always felt that I could.

“I mean, I saw the prime minister probably more than I saw my own wife for this period of time.

“We were working very closely together as I was with my other Cabinet colleagues.”