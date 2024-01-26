Sunak has ‘stressful moment’ with fuse box as he visits apprentices in Scarborough

Rishi Sunak admitted he had a “stressful moment” as he helped apprentices wire a fuse box at a construction training centre in Scarborough.

The prime minister looked delighted with their work and eagerly waited to see if the lights came on once the switch was thrown.

“Boom! God, that was a stressful moment there,” Mr Sunak joked.

He also took selfies with some of the apprentices studying at the Construction Skills Village, located near Scarborough, during a visit to the site on Thursday 25 January.