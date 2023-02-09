Rishi Sunak clarifies position on death penalty after Lee Anderson comments

Rishi Sunak has distanced himself from Lee Anderson’s view on the death penalty, after the MP he appointed as deputy Tory party chair said he backed the return of capital punishment.

The prime minister said “that’s not my view, that’s not the government’s view” when questioned about reinstating the penalty.

“We are united in the Conservative Party in wanting to be absolutely relentless in bearing down on crime and making sure people are safe,” Mr Sunak added.

“That’s why we recently tightened up sentencing laws for the most violent criminals.”

