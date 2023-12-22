Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for Christmas in Yorkshire

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street to travel to his home in North Yorkshire for the Christmas break on Friday (22 December).

Mr Sunak heads back to the North on the day it was revealed the UK is at risk of falling into a recession after revised official figures show the economy declined between July and September.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by a revised 0.1 percent against the zero growth initially estimated, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.