Rishi Sunak and his family light candles outside Downing Street for Diwali

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family lit candles outside Number 10 Downing Street to celebrate Diwali on Sunday 12 November.

Sunak was joined by his wife Akshata Murty and their two daughters, before heading to his home city of Southampton to continue celebrations.

Diwali is the five-day Festival of Lights, acknowledge by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness.