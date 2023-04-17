Rishi Sunak was ignored by students as he repeatedly asked for questions after delivering a speech on education on Monday morning (17 April).

“Gosh, it’s very quiet,” the prime minister said, awkwardly looking around the room as he invited the audience to interact.

“I’ll broaden it out, does anyone have any questions on things not related to maths? I’m also fine for those,” he added, before being hit with silence once again.

Mr Sunak on Monday relaunched his ambition to tackle the UK’s “anti-maths mindset” and raise the compulsory study of the subject to 18.

