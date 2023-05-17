Illegal migration ‘big agenda item’ for Sunak at Europe summit in Iceland

Rishi Sunak has said illegal migration will be one of two “big agenda items” he is outlining at the Council of Europe summit in Iceland, despite a minister from the host country saying that the meeting will not “have a big focus” on the issue.

Mr Sunak is expected to warn that the international system for policing human trafficking is “not working” and call for reforms to rules that prevented the UK’s first scheduled deportation flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda.

“This summit doesn’t have a big focus on migration in general,” Iceland’s foreign affairs minister Thordis Kolbrun Gylfadottir said.

