Giorgia Meloni appeared to ask Rishi Sunak “Are you OK?” as the British prime minister arrived at the G7 summit in Italy on Thursday, 13 June.

The prime minster took a break from general election campaigning to head to the summit in Puglia, Italy, where he is set to announce new funding for Ukraine.

As the British PM was embraced by his Italian counterpart, she appeared to enquire after his wellbeing.

Mr Sunak’s appearance at the summit came after polling showed Sir Keir Starmer came out on top in the latest election debate.