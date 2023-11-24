Rishi Sunak struggles to use a hammer during live TV report

Watch the moment Rishi Sunak demonstrates how not to use a hammer.

Footage shows the prime minister incapable of using the tool correctly during a clip on ITV News on 23 November.

It’s another blunder from the man who previously showed he doesn’t know how to use contactless, as well as somehow managing to fill up the wrong car with petrol before.

Nadine Dorries reacted to the clip, tweeting: “Nooooo way! What is he doing? Is this the first PM ever who has never seen a hammer, or paid for petrol, or filled up his own car?”