Rishi Sunak has released a new promotional video after becoming prime minister, which features Joe Biden personally congratulating him on the role.

“Hello, Joe Biden here, Rishi, congratulations Mr Prime Minister,” the US president says as Mr Sunak stands over the phone.

“Together we can achieve incredible things. Now let’s get to work,” the PM captioned the video, which was shared by No 10 on Friday.

Footage of Mr Suank’s first cabinet meeting is also featured, as are parts of his first speech.

