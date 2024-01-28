Voters savage Sunak and Starmer during focus group

Voters didn’t shy away from expressing their opinions on both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer in a segment from Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Voters of both Labour and Conservative weren’t afraid to be direct and voice their frustration about the state of the country.

One called the current Prime Minister an “Incompetent cretin,” and another said that he has “no personality.”

On the Labour leader, a member of the group called him “boring,” and claimed that everything he says is to “try and win the majority.”