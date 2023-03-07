Rishi Sunak says illegal migrants deported from Britain will never be allowed back

Rishi Sunak has vowed that migrants who enter the UK illegally would be removed "within weeks" and "banned" from re-entering the country under proposed laws to reduce Channel crossings.

The Illegal Migration Bill is intended to prevent those who arrive in the UK through unauthorised means from claiming asylum.

Additionally, they would not be allowed to settle in the country or gain citizenship.

"Once you are removed, you will be banned – as you are in America and Australia – from ever re-entering our country," the prime minister said.

