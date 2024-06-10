Rishi Sunak reacts to being called a ‘quinoa salad Conservative’

Rishi Sunak has been accused of being less “Conservative” than Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, in a bizarre lunch-themed analogy.

During BBC’s Panorama election special, Nick Robinson compared the current prime minister to the “full Sunday roast” of Nigel Farage’s traditional conservative values.

Mr Sunak was also grilled on leaving the D-Day anniversary proceedings early, which prompted backlash from prominent political figures across the UK.