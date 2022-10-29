Removal company carry mattress into Downing Street as Rishi Sunak moves back in

Removal vans carry furniture and belongings into Downing Street amid the country's new prime minister moving in.

Downing Street has confirmed Rishi Sunak was due to move into the flat above Number 10 today days after being elected as the Conservative Party's new leader.

Vans from the company Bishop’s Move – which specialises in removals, storage and shipping – were seen on the street on Saturday (October 29).

Members of staff were filmed carrying a mattress through Number 10's famous black door.

Mr Sunak, his wife and his two daughters moved out of the residence six months ago during his time as chancellor in Boris Johnson’s Government.

