Rishi Sunak has said Margaret Thatcher was best leader of the Conservative Party, during the first Tory hustings in Yorkshire.

“She delivered multiple election victories and changed this country for the better,” Sunak said.

When asked how be thought Thatcher would respond to him being the first chancellor since 1974 to raise corporation tax, Sunak said: “I think she would have responded, as I have done, in gripping inflation first.”

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak went head-to-head in the first official hustings on the evening of 28 July.

