Rishi Sunak meets flood-hit residents and workers in Oxford

Rishi Sunak met with flood-hit residents and Environment Agency workers in Oxford on Sunday, 7 January.

The Prime Minister spoke to the media in front of the fast-moving River Thames, saying: “Flooding has been having a devastating impact on communities up and down the country.

“I was in the East Midlands last week on Thursday and I’m in Oxfordshire here today talking to some of those that have been affected, but also saying thank you to our first responders who were doing a fantastic job over the past week.”

Mr Sunak also spoke to residents on their doorsteps, as parts of England are hit by flooding and an amber alert is issued amid falling temperatures.