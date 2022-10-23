Right-wing TV host claims Trump ‘looks like a priest compared to Biden’

Newsmax host, Rob Schmitt, has claimed that Donald Trump “looks like a priest” compared to Joe Biden.

He made the comments during a segment on Democrats “murdering” the US economy in favour of promoting green initiatives, with Rep. Ronny Jackson as a guest.

Schmitt is an open supporter of Trump and recently commented on leaked audio tapes shared by CNN: “After the last 18 months of Biden’s foreign policy, find one real American who doesn’t think that’s exactly how we should be handling our enemies.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.