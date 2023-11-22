Robbery suspects hiding in golf course bushes captured by police

A robbery suspect fled onto a nearby Florida golf course before police apprehended him in bushes, police helicopter footage from the early hours of Sunday (19 November) shows.

“With support from our Aviation Unit from above, our deputies were able to arrest the subject before he could do any significant damage,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rashod Smith, 38, was charged with burglary of occupied dwelling and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

“To see our deputies swiftly locate this criminal is the type of collaboration that we strive for every day at Your Sheriff’s Office,” sheriff Chad Chronister said.