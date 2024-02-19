Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he is “really sorry” that there is no “good Labour candidate to vote for” in the Rochdale by-election after the party withdrew its support for Azhar Ali.

The MP for Ilford North told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday (19 February): “I’m not going to pretend that this has been Labour’s finest hour.

“We’ve got people going to the polls in Rochdale who don’t have a good Labour candidate to vote for. I’m really sorry that’s the case – I think it’s an appalling position to be in.

“But what I wouldn’t want is for Labour to stand by someone who’s peddled antisemitic conspiracy theories, and that’s why Keir’s taken this unprecedented action.”