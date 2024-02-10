Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:20
Rod Stewart calls for Tories to ‘step down’ and give Labour ‘a go’ in resurfaced clip
Long-time Tory supporter Rod Stewart says the government should “stand down” and “give the Labour party a go” in a resurfaced clip.
The singer recently hit out at the Conservatives. In an interview with The Times on Friday (9 February), he called Boris Johnson a “lying f***ing public schoolboy” and called for the Tories to be booted out of No10.
In a resurfaced clip from an interview with Sky News in January 2023, the 79-year-old said that while he has “been a Tory for a long time” the government should “stand down now and give the Labour Party a go”.
“In all my years in this country I’ve never seen it so bad... change the bloody government,” he said.
Up next
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
15:04
Kody ‘Big Mo’ Mommaerts on life as ringmaster
03:35
A look back through Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career at Mercedes
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:40
CCTV shows football league player racially abused by supporter
00:29
Watch: Emma Raducanu laughs as cat invades court at Abu Dhabi Open
00:17
Littler receives warning from rival after teen beats Humphries again
01:15
Pochettino laughs off suggestion about blue cards: ‘Not a good idea’
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:39
‘Naked’ campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith
00:48
Greta Thunberg protests at museum event hours after court appearance
00:26
Gavin and Stacey stars reunite as actress addresses future of show
01:07
Ian McKellen shares ‘ghostly’ encounter while waiting for London train
03:59
Ellie Leach’s defiant message to trolls ahead of stage acting debut
00:53