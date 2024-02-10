Rod Stewart calls for Tories to ‘step down’ and give Labour ‘a go’ in resurfaced clip

Long-time Tory supporter Rod Stewart says the government should “stand down” and “give the Labour party a go” in a resurfaced clip.

The singer recently hit out at the Conservatives. In an interview with The Times on Friday (9 February), he called Boris Johnson a “lying f***ing public schoolboy” and called for the Tories to be booted out of No10.

In a resurfaced clip from an interview with Sky News in January 2023, the 79-year-old said that while he has “been a Tory for a long time” the government should “stand down now and give the Labour Party a go”.

“In all my years in this country I’ve never seen it so bad... change the bloody government,” he said.