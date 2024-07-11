Queen shares behind-the-scenes video of royal trip to Wimbledon

The Queen has shared a behind-the-scenes video of her royal trip to Wimbledon.

Camilla paid a surprise visit to SW19 on Wednesday (10 July) to watch the quarter-final action on Cente Court.

She took time to meet head gardener Martyn Falconer, who has worked at Wimbledon for 25 years, and also had a special encounter with the daughter of Mexican doubles player Santiago Gonzalez, who is also called Camilla.

Sharing footage on Instagram, the video was captioned: “A fantastic day of tennis at @wimbledon - thank you to all those who are working so hard behind the scenes to make The Championships so special.”