Watch: Rudy Giuliani’s chaotic reaction to being booked in Georgia election probe

Rudy Giuliani has called his arrest an “attack on the American people” outside a Georgia jail, where he surrendered to law enforcement for his part in the alleged 2020 election interference plot.

The former New York City mayor and former attorney to Donald Trump spoke to reporters outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

He gave an awkward laugh when asked if he regretted his long working relationship with Mr Trump and his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

Giuliani said: “I am very honoured to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life.”